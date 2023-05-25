RESCHEDULED! -Angels in the Outfield movie showing at West Walton Park June 2

Cost of admission is 1 canned food for Shepard Staff Food Bank

West Walton Boosters Baseball Softball is now putting on a Movie Night under the Stars at West Walton Park in Loganville on Friday night, June 2, 2023. Angels in the Outfield will be showing at Legion Field (aka) the big field. The movie admission is one canned food for the Shepard Staff Food Bank.

“Come on out early bring your team parties, picnics, snacks, chairs, blankets, and canned foods all for a great cause – support of Shepherd Staff Food Bank,” said Michelle Schuler. “Summer is the tougher time for collecting!”

West Walton Park is located at 925 Twin Lakes Road in Loganville.

At the same time, there also will be the Maxie Price Chevrolet Test Drive Event in support of the Booster Club. The league will earn $25 for each completed test drive and if 20 test drives are completed, the club will earn a full $500.