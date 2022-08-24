Rock the Block – a Party with a Purpose in Monroe on Sept. 9

Get your tickets now

MONROE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Rock The Block, a fundraiser for the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, is happening in Monroe on Sept. 9th. You are invited to join in for games, live performances, food & drinks, raffles, and so much more – and it is all for a good cause. Tickets are $30 each and the proceeds will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club.

The Party with a Purpose will take place from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Engine Room located at 601 S. Madison Ave. in Monroe. You can buy tickets for the event at this link.