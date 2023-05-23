Roderick C. Thompkins, of Loganville, graduates from Jacksonville State

More than 900 students received degrees as part of JSU’s spring 2023 commencement ceremony. Contributed photo

JACKSONVILLE, AL (05/22/2023)– Roderick C. Thompkins of Loganville, GA graduated from Jacksonville State University on April 29 with a degree in Emergency Management. More than 900 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university’s spring commencement ceremony at JSU Stadium. Nancy Grace, famed victims’ rights advocate and television legal analyst, was awarded an honorary doctorate and served as keynote speaker. The ceremony is archived on YouTube and the digital commencement program is available online. Learn how JSU makes every student feel special at commencement here.

