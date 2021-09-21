Rotary Golf Tournament on Oct. 29 benefits Special Kneads and Treats and Christian Learning Center

The 17th Annual Loganville Rotary Golf Tournament on October 29, 2021 will raise funds for two local non-profits – Special Kneads and Treats and the Walton County Christian Learning Center. Special Kneads and Treats is a bakery that hires people with special needs and a has a mission to provide a birthday cake to any family that cannot afford one. The Christian Learning Center works with students from the Walton County public school system.

The Golf Tournament will take place on Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021 at Monroe Golf & County Club. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and tee time is at 10 a.m. There is a putting contest in between registration and tee time. The cost is $125 per person and there are team spots and sponsorships (listed below) available.

Call 678-777-8836 for more information.