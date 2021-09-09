Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Sept. 4 – 8, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
City of Loganville is hiring – and offering hiring incentives for police officers
The City of Monroe has current job openings
Walton County Government has many open job postings, including clerical positions
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.