SBA loan applications for April 2 storm damage open until June 11

If you incurred damage during the April 2 storms and floods, can still apply for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with the repairs. The SBA is reminding businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in Rockdale, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Walton Counties, who were impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred on April 2, to apply for physical damage disaster loans by the June 11 deadline.

Information on the program is given in the press release below.

