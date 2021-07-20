Second former co-director of Shepherd’s Staff in Loganville passes away

On Jan. 26 of this year, Joe Johnson, a former co-director of Shepherd’s Staff Ministries in Loganville passed away. On July 13, his beloved wife of 68 years and co-director of Shepherd’s Staff, Bonnie Ruth Vickery Johnson, also passed away.

Bonnie and Joe Johnson were well-known in Loganville, not only for their work with those in need through the Shepherd’s Staff, but also as charter members of an Advent Christian Church that began in their living room in 1958 and is known today as Hope Community Fellowship.

The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life Service for both Bonnie & Joseph on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Community Fellowship, 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville, GA 30052. There will be time set aside for anyone that wishes to share a special story or memory of Bonnie and/or Joseph. You are also welcome to write your memory and have it read, if you prefer. In either case, please let us know in advance if you’d like to participate in this way so we can adequately allot time.

Daughters of Bonnie Ruth Vickery Johnson and Joseph Martin Johnson: Sherry J. McCulley & Kay J. Smith

Email: JohnsonCoL080721@gmail.com

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Bonnie or Joseph, please send to Hope Community Fellowship.