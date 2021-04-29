Second GSU graduate student from Loganville earns research-based fellowship

ATLANTA, GA (04/27/2021)– Georgia State University student Leslie-Anne Jansen has received the Brains and Behavior Fellowship. Jansen has received the fellowship for her molecular genetics and biochemistry research, contributing to the field of neuroscience.

Jansen, of Loganville, is a Biology Ph.D. student in the College of Arts & Sciences. Jansen will participate in the fellowship during Spring 2021.

The Brains and Behavior Fellowship program is run by the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State, where Jansen will be given the opportunity to collaborate with graduate students from other departments and attend developmental lectures.

The College of Arts & Sciences provides a skills-based liberal arts and sciences education for Atlanta’s diverse, next-generation workforce.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.