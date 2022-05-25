Sharon Elementary has ribbon cutting of its Jag Ag Lab

The Project was funded by a Walton EMC Empowerment Grant

On May 24, Sharon Elementary School had an official Ribbon Cutting for the Jag Ag Lab that was funded by the Walton EMC Empowerment Grant. The project is a learning model “to enrich student learning, and fulfill learning standards,” according to SES.

This project was made possible by

In addition, the following members of the Jag Ag Lab Committee: Lori Perry, Dori Davis, Melissa Bowen, Christina Cook, Logan Ayers, Sara Dibling, Michael Greaves, and Beth Morgan.