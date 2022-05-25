Sharon Elementary has ribbon cutting of its Jag Ag Lab

The Project was funded by a Walton EMC Empowerment Grant
On May 24, Sharon Elementary School had an official Ribbon Cutting for the Jag Ag Lab that was funded by the Walton EMC Empowerment Grant. The project is a learning model “to enrich student learning, and fulfill learning standards,” according to SES.
This project was made possible by
- DMJ Dirt Work–Tractor Supply Co.
- S & M Works LLC
- Sean Bryant & LHS Agriculture class
- Loganville High School
- Boss Brothers
- The Grower’s Outlet
- Carrie Cowles Assam
- Michelle Benedict Gunby
- Sharon Elementary PTO
- Blondean Ivey
In addition, the following members of the Jag Ag Lab Committee: Lori Perry, Dori Davis, Melissa Bowen, Christina Cook, Logan Ayers, Sara Dibling, Michael Greaves, and Beth Morgan.
