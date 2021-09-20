Silver medalist returns to Monroe Saturday for parade, Key to the City and Javianne Oliver Day in Walton County

Tokyo Olympic Silver medalist Javianne Oliver honored in Monroe Saturday. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

Monroe Area High School Class of 2013 graduate and standout student and athlete, Javianne Oliver, qualified to represent the USA in the 100 m women’s run and helped bring home the Silver in the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic games Women’s 100 m Relay. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, she was back in town to be greeted by a parade in downtown Monroe and a few more acknowledgements of the community’s pride in a favorite daughter.

The community turned out to line the streets for the parade in her honor, with Javianne and her mother and father in a car in the parade greeting the well-wishers. She was led in by the MAHS Color Guard to the sounds of the MAHS Marching Band behind.

But that was not all – Javianne was given the Key to the City by Monroe Mayor John Howard, had Sept. 18, 2021 named Javianne Oliver Day in Walton County by a Proclamation read by Walton County Board of of Commission Chairman David Thompson. A Resolution noting the state of Georgia’s pride in her accomplishments also was read by state Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe). In each case, She got to see a sign that will greet all future visitors to Monroe that reads. “Home of Olympic Medalists Patricia Roberts – Silver – 1976 and Javianne Oliver – Silver – 2020.” (Although the events took place in 2021 due to COVID-19, they were still named the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.) And the only other Silver Medalist from Monroe, Patricia Roberts, was also in town for the occasion.

Javianne is the daughter of Jennifer and Marvin Oliver and a 2013 graduate of Monroe Area High School. For more information on our hometown Olympian and Monroe native, look for a special in the upcoming 2021 Fall Winter issue of Walton Living Magazine.