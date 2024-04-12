Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings for availability in the new school year. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on April 1, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

JB70Central OfficeSchool Lead NurseClassified Employee07/22/2024View Details
JB69Social Circle High SchoolSpecial Education Teacher – Part TimeCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB68Social Circle High SchoolHigh School PE – Part TimeCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB67SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB66SCCS AthleticsBasketball Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB65SCCS AthleticsFootball Assistant Coach – High SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB64SCCS AthleticsBasketball Assistant Coach – Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB63SCCS AthleticsSoccer Assistant Coach- Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB61SCCS AthleticsTrack Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB59SCCS AthleticsGirls Basketball Coach – Middle SchoolClassified Employee07/01/2024View Details
JB56Social Circle Middle/HighMedia ParaprofessionalClassified Employee03/11/2024View Details
JB55School Food ServiceSchool Food Service Assistant ManagerClassified Employee02/26/2024View Details
JB53Social Circle Primary/ElementaryBehavior SpecialistCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB52Social Circle PrimaryPrimary/Elementary School CounselorCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB51Social Circle PrimaryAssistant PrincipalCertified Employee07/08/2024View Details
JB50Social Circle MiddleSpecial Education TeacherCertified Employee07/25/2024View Details
JB39Social Circle MiddleSpecial Education Paraprofessional – Self Contained ClassroomClassified Employee01/15/2024View Details

