Social Circle City Schools is hiring

Social Circle City Schools has several current job postings for availability in the new school year. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the SCCS career website on April 1, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|JB70
|Central Office
|School Lead Nurse
|Classified Employee
|07/22/2024
|View Details
|JB69
|Social Circle High School
|Special Education Teacher – Part Time
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|View Details
|JB68
|Social Circle High School
|High School PE – Part Time
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|View Details
|JB67
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB66
|SCCS Athletics
|Basketball Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB65
|SCCS Athletics
|Football Assistant Coach – High School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB64
|SCCS Athletics
|Basketball Assistant Coach – Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB63
|SCCS Athletics
|Soccer Assistant Coach- Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB61
|SCCS Athletics
|Track Coach -Boys & Girls – Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB59
|SCCS Athletics
|Girls Basketball Coach – Middle School
|Classified Employee
|07/01/2024
|View Details
|JB56
|Social Circle Middle/High
|Media Paraprofessional
|Classified Employee
|03/11/2024
|View Details
|JB55
|School Food Service
|School Food Service Assistant Manager
|Classified Employee
|02/26/2024
|View Details
|JB53
|Social Circle Primary/Elementary
|Behavior Specialist
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|View Details
|JB52
|Social Circle Primary
|Primary/Elementary School Counselor
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|View Details
|JB51
|Social Circle Primary
|Assistant Principal
|Certified Employee
|07/08/2024
|View Details
|JB50
|Social Circle Middle
|Special Education Teacher
|Certified Employee
|07/25/2024
|View Details
|JB39
|Social Circle Middle
|Special Education Paraprofessional – Self Contained Classroom
|Classified Employee
|01/15/2024
|View Details
