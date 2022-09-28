Social Circle Friendship Festival rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 29

The postponement from this weekend is due to potential inclement weather

Officals with Social Circle have decided to err on the side of caution with the uncertainty of weather conditions due to the looming hurricane on the Florida coast. The 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival was schedule to take place this Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian bearing down on the west coast of Florida, the local area is likely to get some of the aftermath beginning Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

“Predicted weather conditions from Hurricane Ian have posed a concern for the 28th annual Friendship Festival this Saturday, Oct. 1st so we are postponing our festival to Saturday, October 29th from 10am-4pm still to be held in Downtown Social Circle,” Downtown Director Amber McKibben posted on the city’s social media.

The event will now be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Friendship Park in Downtown Social Circle. Officials will the City of Social Circle say crowds will enjoy good food, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, live music, and an on-site broadcast from Q92.3 radio throughout the day.

Contact McKibben at amckibben@socialcirclega.gov or call 770-464-1866 for further information.