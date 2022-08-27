Spectrum launches gigabit broadband, mobile, TV and voice services in local area

Spectrum Internet® with starting speeds of 300 Mbps now available to nearly 2,400 homes and small businesses in Newton, Jasper and Butts counties. Network buildout is part of Spectrum’s $5 Billion, multiyear Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Investment in Rural Broadband

ATLANTA (August 25, 2022) — Spectrum today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to nearly 2,400 homes and small businesses in Newton, Jasper, Walton and Butts counties. Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Walton County, where we’re celebrating bringing high-speed broadband access to families that have lacked a connection for far too long,” said Commission Chairman David Thompson. “Charter’s investment is bringing new opportunity to county residents.”

Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 Gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area. Spectrum Internet offers starting speeds of 300 Mbps, with Spectrum Internet Ultra providing download speeds of 500 Mbps. For small and medium-sized businesses, Spectrum Business Internet offers download speeds of 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps. Local residents and business owners should visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.

“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Craig Loden, Vice President of Construction for Spectrum in Georgia. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available Newton, Jasper, Walton and Butts counties. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”

Spectrum Internet® has been consecutively ranked as one of the best internet service providers by U.S. News & World Report, and also earned the highest rating among the Best Internet Service Providers for Rural Areas, underscoring our ongoing commitment to connecting more communities from coast to coast. Spectrum Internet® also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.

Spectrum Mobile™ is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers. Combining the fastest overall speeds*with the best devices and a choice of Unlimited or By the Gig data plans, Spectrum Mobile provides customers the highest-quality experience at great value, including access to nationwide 5G. Customers can bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Spectrum TV® brings extensive programming lineups to the area, with more than 200 HD channels and access to 85,000 On Demand movies and shows. Using the Spectrum TV App, viewers can stream content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox One, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and PCs. Spectrum TV customers also have exclusive access to Spectrum Originals, a premier destination for premium original series, available on-demand and ad-free.

Home phone service through Spectrum Voice® provides unlimited calling in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico; up to 28 popular calling features, including Call Guard, which helps block unwanted robocalls; and no added phone taxes or fees.

* Fastest Overall Speeds claim based on Global Wireless Solutions’ combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

