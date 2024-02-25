SPLOST 2025 is on the ballot in Walton County in May

This would renew the SPLOST set to expire at the end of 2024

Out with the old and in with the new.

That’s what Walton County leaders are hoping voters will give the approval for when it comes to a new Special Local Option Sales Tax for 2025.

The Walton County Board of Commissioners approved placing a vote for a new SPLOST on the May primary ballot.

“We have been meeting with mayors and are ready to move forward,” Walton County Chairman David Thompson said. “We will send this to the Board of Elections for the primary this year.”



County leaders hope to gain an extra $120 million to fund various projects.

The City of Monroe would use SPLOST funds for public safety projects, vehicles and equipment, transportation projects, Monroe public facilities capital improvements and parks capital improvements.

The City of Loganville would fund parks and recreation projects, public safety projects, public utility projects, and transportation projects

City of Social Circle leaders have said transportation projects, water and sewer projects, public safety projects and parks and recreation projects are needed.

The City of Good Hope has transportation projects, parks and recreation projects and building upgrades.

The City of Walnut Grove needs vehicles and major equipment, sewer expansion/infrastructure, transportation, drainage, paving and sidewalk projects, building upgrades and parks and recreation projects.

The City of Jersey expressed needs for transportation projects, water system improvements, building projects and parks and recreation projects.

For the City of Between, transportation projects, and building upgrades and improvements are sought.

Walton County leaders will look to installation payments for the acquisition of the Public Safety Complex, transportation projects, parks and recreation projects including the right to make installment payments for the acquisition of the Walnut Grove City Park, building projects, water system improvements, and vehicle and major equipment acquisition.

Click or tap on this link to read the item that will be up for a vote on the May 21, 2024 Primary Ballot.

