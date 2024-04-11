St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to host Yard Sale on Saturday

04/10/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

If you’re downtown Saturday, don’t miss the yard sale at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. It will take place from 8 a.m,. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 210 N. Broad St., Monroe, across the road from City Hall.

