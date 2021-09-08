Start a new journey today with Cub Scout Pack 535

Cub Scout Pack 535 out of Loganville First United Methodist Church is accepting boys and girls in separate groups from K – 5th grade.



Just a few of the focuses of the program are outdoor activities, character development, community involvement, & physical fitness. We offer camping, Pinewood Derby, Space Derby, much more! Cub Scouting is a family-oriented program that is operated by volunteers, so you will play an active role with your child!



Meetings take place at Loganville First United Methodist: 221 Main St Loganville GA and they have two upcoming events you can attend to learn more about our Cub Scout Pack:

Wednesday, September 8th, 7pm at Loganville Elementary

Thursday, September 9th, 7pm at Bay Creek Elementary

If you are eady to join today you can go online to www.BeAScout.org search your zip code & find Pack 535

You can Like or message through Facebook at https://facebook.com/CubScoutPack535LoganvilleGA

If you have COVID-19 Concerns:

Most meetings are small groups of less than 10 youth plus a parent partner for each youth. The Pack has continued to remain active throughout the COVID pandemic with virtual meetings as well as outdoor, socially distant meetings based on recommendation by Boy Scouts of America & local ordinances. They continue to offer virtual meetings as an option upon request as long as there is a need. Currently, families who choose to attend in-person are encouraged, but not required to wear a mask.