Submissions are open now through July 31 for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Regional Juried Show

REGIONAL JURIED ART SHOW

​September 1 – October 20

​VIEW/DOWNLOAD ALL GUIDELINES HERE

ELIGIBILITY

This show is open to all artists.

This is a JURIED show: This means that there will be a panel of jurists to decide which pieces are allowed into the show. Please note that the jurors may choose as appropriate for this show anywhere from zero to all three of the works you submit.

Fee is non-refundable.

While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that having a “gmail” account will make this a more streamlined process.

SHOW DATES – Opens: September 1 | Closes: October 20

ONLINE submissions due: June 30 – July 31

Email notification of accepted works: August 16

Drop off accepted works: Friday – Saturday, August 26 – 27 (11am – 5pm)

Wine & Cheese Reception & Awards: Friday, Sept 9 from 6 – 7:30 pm

Pickup: Friday – Saturday, Oct 21 – 22 (11am – 5pm)

APPLICATION FEE

(one fee covers up to three works) – pay online HERE

Only one application per artist is allowed.

SUBMISSION FORM is online. Once you pay your fee, a GOOGLE FORM submission form will be emailed to you.

AWARDS:

BEST IN SHOW: $300.

Cash prizes – (first, second and third place in each category) also awarded in these categories:

2-D (“flat” work on canvas – paintings, mixed media, etc.),

3-D (sculpture/works that can viewed from all sides),

Photography,

Functional pottery and

Fiber

JURISTS

Three members – all well-rounded and talented artists themselves – of the Athens Art Association will be our jurists for this show: Mary Ann Cox, Viviane Van Giesen and Yvonne Studevan .

JUDGE

The judge is Beth Sale, program specialist – exhibitions, from The Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens.

