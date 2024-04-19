Suspect arrested after crashing stolen car into Gwinnett County patrol car

Victim of carjacking was dragged by his vehicle as it was being stolen

(Stone Mountain, Ga., Apr. 19, 2024) – Gwinnett Police have arrested Kalvin Robinson (21, Tucker) on numerous charges after allegeding ramming a patrol car with a stolen car.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, at about 6 p.m. on April 17, officers responded to a carjacking call at 6330 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from being dragged by his vehicle as it was being stolen. The original text of the call indicated that the victim may have been carjacked.

Kalvin Robinson

Shortly after the incident, officers located the vehicle at 1595 East Park Place Blvd. and Robinson fled in the stolen car. A vehicle pursuit was started and shortly ended at 1900 Rockbridge Road in a parking lot when Robinson rammed a patrol car in the driver’s side causing the airbags to deploy. Robinson then fled on foot and officers gave chase, but lost sight of him.

Additional units responded, along with K9 and the Aviation Unit. Over the course of the hour and a half search, information was obtained that the suspect had been able to get a ride to a nearby hotel.

Officers located Robinson back at 1595 East Park Place Blvd. He had changed shorts and had hastily tried cutting his hair to alter his appearance. When officers attempted to place Robinson under arrest, he resisted and had a firearm in his pocket. Officers were able to gain control of Robinson, safely remove the firearm from him and get him into custody.

Robinson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Obstruction, Felony Fleeing, Theft by Receiving Felony, five counts of Misdemeanor Obstruction, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime and Suspended License. He was also served with other warrants for Theft by Deception, Second Degree Forgery, Theft by Shoplift, Family Violence Battery, and Robbery. Robinson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

