Suspect arrested by Gwinnett PD for selling a car with an altered VIN number

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Apr. 15, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department report that detectives have apprehended a suspect selling a vehicle displaying a false Vehicle Identification Number.

According to the press release, on April 8, a victim contacted Gwinnett County Police and told detectives he had recently purchased a Ford Transit van from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried obtaining his vehicle registration, he was told there was an issue with the Vehicle Identification Number displayed on the vehicle. Detectives examined the vehicle and confirmed the VIN displayed was false, and the vehicle’s true VIN confirmed it was a stolen vehicle out of Ohio.

With the victim’s help, detectives coordinated to buy another vehicle from the seller.

Officers from our K9 Unit, alongside the East and North Precinct Community Response Teams, coordinated to take the suspect into custody. When the suspect arrived at the agreed-upon location, 1205 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville he was taken into custody without incident. Emir Mehic, 24, of Lawrenceville, was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with Theft by Deception.

Detectives remind the community to always confirm that the person selling you a vehicle matches the person listed on the vehicle’s title. Consumers should also consider obtaining a vehicle history report from an approved National Motor Vehicle Title Information System vendor. Visit http://www.vehiclehistory.bja.ojp.gov for more information, including tips on buying used cars.

