Team Up Mentoring giving Monroe “A Cause to Celebrate.”

Team Up Mentoring is serving up fine food and drinks, a 90s cover band and lots of fun as partof a fundraising event this spring.

Monroe, GA – 30 March 2022 – With the days getting longer and the weather warming up, it seems like a perfect time to celebrate. At least that’s what Team Up Mentoring is ready to do as they gear up for their event “A Cause to Celebrate: A Food, Wine and Beer Tasting.” Taking place on Saturday, May 14 fr om 5- 8 pm in the Gardens of the McDaniel-Tichenor House, the event will include a 90s cover band, hors d’oeuvres from Celebrity Chef Jacoby Ponder, and beers served by Major Humphreys Brewing Co. in addition to a fine wine tasting.

“This event is unlike anything we’ve ever done” says Amy Hunnewell, Director of Development for Team Up. “Our Magic Makers Gala” is a great event and a wonderful opportunity for us to put a spotlight on our work in the community. A Cause to Celebrate, however, is exactly that– a celebration! We want people to come to this event and just enjoy a relaxed evening in the garden, listening to music, mingling with friends and tasting the excellent food and drinks– and all for great cause of course.”

The proceeds from this event will continue to support Team Up’s work in the community, helping children and families affected by trauma.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.teamupmentoring.org/c2c. General admission tickets are $75 while VIP tickets are available for $100.

ABOUT TEAM UP MENTORING

Team Up Mentoring is a case management and mentoring nonprofit based in Monroe with a mission to foster generational change for families affected by trauma. For the past 16 years, Team Up Mentoringhas been serving young people and their families by providing wellness, education, empowerment, and mentoring services. Children join the program typically between the ages of 3 – 8 years old and Team Up Mentoring journeys with each family until the child turns 21. For more information, visit: www.teamupmentoring.org.