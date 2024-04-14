Team Up Mentoring hosts 3rd Annual ‘A Cause to Celebrate’ Event

MONROE, GA (April 13, 2024) – Team Up Mentoring is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 3rd annual “A Cause to Celebrate” event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, from 5 to 7 PM. The event will be held on the picturesque lawn of the historic McDaniel-Tichenor House Gardens located at 319 McDaniel St, Monroe, GA.

A Cause to Celebrate is a gathering that brings families, supporters, and volunteers together to celebrate the impactful work of Team Up Mentoring, a beloved non-profit in Walton County serving children and families affected by trauma. .

The wine and beer tasting event promises an evening of fun-filled activities, including live 90s music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a wine pull, and engaging Team Up Celebration Stories. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with guest sommeliers, discover and purchase their new favorite wines, sample local beers in the beer garden, and more.

Sponsors are critical to making this event a success. For the third year in a row, the VIP Tent experience is generously sponsored by Cultivate Spa and Shop, while the catering is donated by Striplings General Store. The Beer Garden is made possible by Alan and Robyn Terry, and the Advanced Wine Tasting is sponsored by Laurie and Mike Hawks. Wine for the event is provided by Akins Ford and The Roe, with the Wine Pull sponsored by Our Family Health and Carbo Tech.

Tickets for “A Cause to Celebrate” start at $75, with options to upgrade for VIP Reserved Seating. Limited tickets are available, so early booking is encouraged.

“We are excited to bring our Monroe Team Up Fam, our biggest supporters, and loyal volunteers together for an unforgettable evening of celebration,” said Amy Hunnewell, Team Up staff member. “This event is not just a fundraiser but a testament to the community’s dedication to supporting our mission to help children and families overcome the effects of trauma.”

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate and support Team Up Mentoring’s mission. Purchase your tickets today at this link.

