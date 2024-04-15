The 2024 Walton County Special Olympics to take place at MAHS Thursday/Friday April 18/19

File photo. Walton County Special Olympics 2018.

So much organization, fundraising and volunteering goes into the Walton County Special Olympics each year to make it a special day for these young athletes – and this year is no different. You are invited to again be there to provide support and cheer them on. It is well worth the effort.

The games take place each year at Monroe Area High School. This year’s event will take place on Thursday, April 18 for the high school and middle school athletes and Friday, April 19 for the elementary school athletes. Opening Ceremonies will begin around 9 a.m. Thursday – and the games will follow. MAHS is located at 300 Double Springs Church Road, Monroe.

The Opening Ceremonies include the parade of athletes, the invocation, singing of the National Anthem and special presentations. These include awards to the two key presenting sponsors, Walton EMC and the Loganville Police Department, that have between them contributed more than $27,000 toward this year’s event. There also is an award presented to the Volunteer of the Year.

The Running of the Torch and reciting of the Special Olympic Oath conclude the Opening Ceremonies before the games begin.

“We would love to see all of you at the Walton County Special Olympics on Thursday April 18 for the High Schools and the Middle Schools and Friday April 19 will be elementary schools,” said Janice Tribble, one of the key organizers of the event. “You are invited to come and be a fan in the stand. You will have a great time.”

