The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: Thes Job postings were found on the City of Loganville’s career website on Dec. 10, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Full time Maintenance Technician‍at the Public Works Department.

Full time Water Distribution Technician‍at the Utilities Department.

Full time Maintenance Technician‍at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Full time Sewer Collections Technician‍in the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Firefighter EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.

