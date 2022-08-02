The City of Loganville is hiring in public safety, utilities, more…

The City of Loganville has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Full time Evidence Technician in the Police Department.

Full time Court Clerk in Municipal Court.

Full time Main Street Development Director.

Full time Crew Worker in the Highways & Streets Department.

Full time Water Distribution Technicianin the Utilities Department.

Full time Wastewater Treatment Plant Maintenance Mechanicin the Utilities Department.

Full time Wastewater Collections Technicianin the Utilities Department.

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Firefighter.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a full time Sergeant EMT I/A.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives

The City of Loganville Fire Department is seeking a part time Sergeant EMT I/A.

The City of Loganville Police Department is seeking a full time Police Officer.

NOW OFFERING – Hiring Incentives

Details on applications from the City of Loganville.

Employment Applications may be filled out Online or delivered to City Hall. Resumes will NOT be accepted in lieu of application. Applications will only be accepted for currently posted positions.

Police Department Positions — Online Police Employment Application

All other positions — Online Employment Application

All applicants applying for employment with the Loganville Police Department must complete the LPD Background Investigation Questionnaire in it’s entirety in order for applications to be considered. The Questionnaire is included in the online application.

Office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Human Resources Division

Office: 770-466-3184

Email