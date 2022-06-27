The City of Monroe, GA is hiring

06/27/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Top News 0

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including a new posting for a call center technician. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 26, 2022. Please note the application end date, where given. The call center technician post application ending date is July 7, 2022. Please note any post can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Director of Electric ServicesOpen Until FilledView Details
Residential Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Residential DriverOpen Until FilledView Details
Community Development DirectorOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Community Development DirectorOpen Until FilledView Details
Commercial Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Commercial DriverOpen Until FilledView Details
Call Center TechnicianOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Call Center TechnicianThu 7/7/22View Details

