The City of Monroe, GA is hiring

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including a new posting for a call center technician. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 26, 2022. Please note the application end date, where given. The call center technician post application ending date is July 7, 2022. Please note any post can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.