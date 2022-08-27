The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring

The City of Monroe, Ga. has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor's Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 27, 2022.

MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon director_of_electric.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Stormwater ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon stormwater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

