The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring, including for an accountant and a city clerk

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including in public safety, utilities and maintenance as well as in administration. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Sept. 26, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Director of Electric Services
|Open – open and accepting applications
|director_of_electric.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Stormwater Serviceman
|Open – open and accepting applications
|stormwater_serviceman.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Mechanic
|Open – open and accepting applications
|mechanic.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Firefighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|ff_external.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I
|Open – open and accepting applications
|eo_i_solid_waste.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Equipment Operator I
|Open – open and accepting applications
|eo_i_streets.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|City Clerk
|Open – open and accepting applications
|city_clerk.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Accountant
|Open – open and accepting applications
|accountant.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.