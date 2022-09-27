The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring, including for an accountant and a city clerk

09/27/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government 0

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including in public safety, utilities and maintenance as well as in administration. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Sept. 26, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon director_of_electric.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Stormwater ServicemanOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon stormwater_serviceman.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
MechanicOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon mechanic.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
FirefighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon ff_external.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_solid_waste.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Equipment Operator IOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon eo_i_streets.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
City ClerkOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon city_clerk.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
AccountantOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon accountant.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details

