The City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on July 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Commercial Driver – Solid Waste
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Commercial Driver
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Temporary Fire Fighter
|Open – open and accepting applications
|temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdf
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Director of Electric Services
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Director of Electric Services
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
|Residential Driver – Solid Waste
|Open – open and accepting applications
|Residential Driver
|Open Until Filled
|View Details
