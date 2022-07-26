The City of Monroe is hiring

07/26/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

The City of Monroe has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on July 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Commercial Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Commercial DriverOpen Until FilledView Details
Temporary Fire FighterOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon temp_fire_fighter_10-20-20.pdfOpen Until FilledView Details
Director of Electric ServicesOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Director of Electric ServicesOpen Until FilledView Details
Residential Driver – Solid WasteOpen – open and accepting applicationsPDF icon Residential DriverOpen Until FilledView Details

