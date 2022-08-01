The City of Social Circle is hiring

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on July 31, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Firefighter/EMT – Full time & Part time – Open Until Filled
Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Water Distribution Technician – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Public Works Maintenance Worker – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Community Development Director – Full Time – Open Until Filled – Recruitment brochure for Community Development Director position
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov
Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.