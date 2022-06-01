The City of Social Circle is hiring administrative support specialist, water plant operator and in public safety

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Available Positions
Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled
Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Administrative Support Specialist – Full Time – Open Until Filled
Forms
Applications must be submitted to
City of Social Circle
ATTN TERESA DUVAL
P O Box 310 (USPS)
166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)
Social Circle GA 30025
or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov
Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO
