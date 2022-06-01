The City of Social Circle is hiring administrative support specialist, water plant operator and in public safety

The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Available Positions

Police Officer – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Firefighter/EMT – Part time – Open Until Filled

Water Plant Operator – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Administrative Support Specialist – Full Time – Open Until Filled

Forms

Employment Application

Applications must be submitted to

City of Social Circle

ATTN TERESA DUVAL

P O Box 310 (USPS)

166 N Cherokee Road (UPS, FedEx, in person)

Social Circle GA 30025

or via email tduval@socialcirclega.gov

Police & Fire Employment Application EEO INFO

E-Verify