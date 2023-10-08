The Loft wine and oil shop in the Mercantile Market applies for a wine shop permit

The City of Monroe will have its October 2023 City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The public is invited to attend the City Council meeting which will take place in Council Chamberbers at City Hall, 215 N Broad Street in Monroe.

The Loft, a new wine and oil shop in the Mercantile Market on North Broad Street has a wine shop permit application on the agenda to sell wines along with its specialty oils and food items. The shop recently opened and on occasion on social media has advertised some baked gluten free items, such as cupcakes and fresh made bread. Click or tap on this link for more information obout The Loft.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting follows. Click or tap on this link for more information on the individual items.

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. September 12, 2023 Council Minutes

b. September 12, 2023 Executive Session Minutes

c. August 15, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

d. August 22, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. July 13, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

f. July 24, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. August 10, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

h. July 13, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

i. August 10, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Presentation(s)

a. Monroe Hurricanes Recognition

1 Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEMS City Administrator Update Assistant City Administrator Update Department Requests

a. Finance: MEAG Municipal Competitive Trust Funds

b. Utilities: Bid Award for Natural Gas Bypass Relocation

c. Utilities: Purchase of Material Handling Truck

IV. NEW BUSINESS Public Hearing(s)

a. Rezone – 635 James Huff Road

b. Conditional Use – 839 Overlook Trail

c. Development Regulations Text Amendment #7 New Business

a. Resolution – Street Name Change – Day Street to Malcom-Day Street

b. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption – The

Factory at Walton Mill

c. Application – Wine Shop – The Loft

d. Rezone – 635 James Huff Road

e. Conditional Use – 839 Overlook Trail

f. Preliminary Plat – Hambrick Station

g. REBC Grant Program

h. 1st Reading – Development Regulations Text Amendment #7

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. ADJOURN

VII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION Monthly Central Services Report

2 Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report

