The Representative Rundown: Updates from the State Capitol

An update from Georgia Rep. Bruce Williamson, 112th House District

We have now completed 38 days of the 2024 legislative session. That leaves just two more legislative days to pass any legislation that may go into effect this year. Things are going to get much busier. Please read below for some updates on some of the legislation passed by the House last week:

HB1023: I authored and carried this bill. It keeps our business taxes at the same rate as our personal income tax rates (HB1015). When signed by Governor Kemp, all income taxes will drop from the current 5.75% rate to 5.39%. Further reductions will happen automatically in future years, assuming certain revenue targets are met.

SB 233: This bill increases school choice options for Georgia families. Known as the “Georgia Promise Scholarship Act”, SB 233 creates a targeted Education Savings Account pilot program that increases choice for Georgia students in failing schools (the bottom 25% of schools in the state). This legislation provides $6,500 to eligible students for their families to use to pursue other educational options. Parents know what’s best for their children, and this bill provides parents with children trapped in failing school systems a way out. Walton County has great schools but other communities, especially in minority communities do not.

SB421: This legislation expands the definition and penalties for drive-by shootings. If found guilty of a drive-by shooting, the perpetrator will be subject to between 5 and 20 years in prison. Additionally, this bill creates a crime of “swatting,” which is when individuals place calls to law enforcement in order to create mass responses to a fake crisis situation. This practice endangers our law enforcement officers and also the targets of the fake call. SB 421 is a step in the right direction in putting an end to this.

SB465: We’ve recently seen an increase in fentanyl-related deaths in our state. Named after a young man from South Georgia who died from a fentanyl-laced drug, this bill is known as “Austin’s Law.” SB465 makes it a felony offense of aggravated involuntary manslaughter if a person causes a fentanyl overdose by providing a fentanyl-laced substance that is marketed as a controlled substance. If found guilty of this offense, the individual will be subject to prison time of 10-30 years. Fentanyl-related deaths are tragic, and we are trying all we can do to get justice for the wrongful deaths from these harmful drugs.

Visitors at the Capitol

I’d like to thank Providence Classical Christian School for coming by the Capitol. This 5th grade class with their teacher, Mr. Michael Phillips, had the opportunity to watch the session in progress and learn more about the legislative process firsthand.

If you have a group that would like to visit the Capitol, please reach out to our oce ahead of time so we can ensure it is a smooth visit. We are always excited to welcome individuals from home to your state Capitol.

Fun Facts from the Capitol

On top of the Capitol stands Miss Freedom, a statue of a female who holds a sword in her left hand and a lighted torch in her right. The liberty cap that she wears is the same worn by ex-slaves in ancient Rome and by the French Revolution patriots who wore it as symbols of freedom against repressive government. While the origins of the statue are unknown, we know that she has crowned the Capitol since its completion in 1889. To this day, she still stands as an iconic symbol and landmark for the Capitol and the state of Georgia as a whole.

As always, if we can ever be of any assistance, please call our office and we will do our best to accommodate you.

Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

