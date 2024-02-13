The Representative Rundown: Updates from the State Capitol

An update from Georgia Rep. Bruce Williamson, 112th House District

We’re already 18 days into our 40 day legislative session and will complete through day 22 on Friday. I’ve picked these bills to spotlight this week:

HB881: This bill focuses on issues relating to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Qualifications Commission. Last session, we passed SB92, which established the Commission with the goal of reviewing and taking action against rogue district attorneys that are improperly doing their job. Though it was signed into law, there’s been some holdup in getting the Commission up and running. This bill removes the certain provision that was delaying the Commission, so once this bill is passed, the Commission can begin their tasks and properly ensure our district attorneys are accurately performing their duties.

HB804: Many years ago, ambulances and hearses were used for similar functions. Hearses were used to transport people to both hospitals and funeral homes. In having the same purpose, the license plates for both ambulances and hearses read as “Hearse/Ambulance;” however, with this new statute, there would be a separation in the two. Hearses will have license plates that read “Hearse” and ambulances will have license plates that read “Ambulance.” With the vast difference in the services of the two vehicles now, this is necessary legislation, and I was happy to have voted in favor.

HB976: Election security has been a hot topic for several years now, and this bill seeks to ensure free and fair elections. It would require all official ballots to be printed with a watermark that marks it as an official Georgia ballot. This will help curb any skepticism in our electoral security as it will now be much more difficult to cheat the system. This bill passed out of the House with bipartisan support, and it is now set to be voted on by the Senate.

Visitors at the Capitol

We had several constituents visit the Capitol this week, and it was a joy to get to spend some time with each of them.

Social Circle Fire Chief Ken Zaydel (top left) stopped by for Firefighters’ Recognition Day at the Capitol on Tuesday. I cannot thank our public safety officers enough for all their hard work in keeping our families safe and for firefighters like Ken for their daily commitment to excellence.

I also got to visit with Chris Conner (top right), a local pastor and lifelong friend from Monroe. It was great speaking with him.

I also had the opportunity to meet with Lauren Gregory (left) who was lobbying for A Child’s Voice. Keeping our children safe is of huge importance, and I thank Lauren for her efforts in this cause. It is always a pleasure to see local residents getting involved and visiting their Capitol building!

If you have a group that would like to visit the Capitol, please reach out to our office ahead of time so we can ensure it is a smooth visit. We are always excited to welcome individuals from home to the Capitol.

As always, if we can ever be of any assistance, please call our office and we will do our best to accommodate you. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.

– Bruce Williamson, 112th House District

404-656-5025

