The Swingin Medallions are back in Monroe for the Sept. 2 First Friday concert

The Swingin’ Medallions are back in Monroe for the Friday, Sept. 2nd concert. Broad Street will be closed down at 6 p.m. and the music begins 7:30 pm.

The Swingin’ Medallions have been based out of the Greenwood South Carolina area, since the early 1960’s. Their musical roots came from listening to the early rhythm and blues acts. The music most often associated with the band is beach music, frat rock, R&B, or shaggin’ music. The members of the Swingin’ Medallions have changed over the past thirty years. The personnel of the band has always included around eight members with at least a four piece horn section. The high energy party style stage performance of the first Medallions has been passed down to the band that performs today. The present Medallions stage show has coined them the name “The Party Band of the South.”

The concert will be on the lawn of the Historic Monroe Courthouse at 111 S. Broad St. while the new town green is under construction.

Attendees are invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or head downtown early and dine in one of the restaurants! There is no outside alcohol permitted unless it has been purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using a Monroe branded to-go cup.