The Swingin’ Medallions returns to Loganville Friday, July 16, for Groovin on the Green

The Swingin’ Medallions return to Loganville’s Groovin on the Green Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 16 for the third year in a row. The group promises to bring “their high-energy, beach-style music to the delight of fans across the area. According to their website, the band mixes beach music, frat rock, R&B and shag.

Food vendors will be on site and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer and wine are permitted at the event. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines at the event.

The Swingin’ Medallions take the stage at the Loganville Town Green, Main Street, at 7:30 p.m. The concert series is presented by headline sponsors Stone Mountain Park, Atlanta Gladiators and other local businesses.