The Tams return to Monroe Sept. 3 to close out the First Friday Summer Concert series

If 2013 is anything to go by Friday, Sept. 3, you can expect a crowd in downtown Monroe when The Tams return for the final First Friday Concert of the 2021 Summer Concert Series.

According to the events calendar for Monroe Downtown, “The Tams have been entertaining and thrilling audiences for over 50 years! Known for such hits as ‘Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,’ ‘What Kind of Fool,’ ‘I’ve Been Hurt’ and ‘Untie Me’ – #12 on the R&B Charts. The Tams have had Several Gold Records, and 1 Platinum Single. ‘What Kind of Fool; hit #9 on the Billboard charts, and #6 on the R&B charts. ‘Hey Girl Don’t Bother Me’ hit #1 in the UK in 1971. While ‘Be Young, Be Foolish’ only hit #26 on the Top 40, the single sold over 1,000,000 copies, sending it to Platinum status. In 1986, ‘Ain’t Nothin Like Shaggin’ ‘ hit #6 in UK Billboard charts, before being banned due to the UK’s definition of ‘shag.’ Though their style of music has historically been referred to as Beach Music which they have had many Beach Music hits, it can be also classified as a mixture of Smooth Soul, and R&B. Their show is fun, fresh and exciting and appeals to audiences of all ages and musical tastes.”

The concert will take place on the future town green space at 306 S. Madison Avenue. Admission is free and you will need to bring your own chairs (no tables or tents). Tables (seats 8) are available for purchase for $150.

Attendees can visit the food court for dinner and drinks or support one of the downtown restaurants. No outside alcohol is allowed but alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using the Monroe branded to-go cup.