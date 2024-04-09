The Thirsty Moose in Monroe has its Grand Opening Tuesday, April 9

The Thirsty Moose is now open in downtown Monroe. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

After a couple of week’s with a soft opening, the Thirsty Moose in downtown Monroe will finally have its Grand Opening on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The Thirsty Moose is the bar and grill type restaurant that has opened on 132 N Broad St in the property that was formerly the home to Sidestreet Boutique and J. Reynolds Furniture and Interiors. At the time the property was purchased, the owner promised “to bring something new, fresh and exciting for families, individuals, and the community as a whole,” – and the Thirsty Moose has delivered.

There’s food on the menu, TVs to watch the big sporting events, beginning with the current Master’s Week, and a game alley with simulators for extra entertainment. The kid’s menu also is one that can keep them entertained when the family is dining in.

The community is invited to the Grand Opening Tuesday and to enjoy all that is available for Master’s Week. The special Master’s Week menu, as well as the regular menus shared on the Facebook page, follow.

You can click on this link to the Facebook page for all the details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

