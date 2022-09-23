This Year CDC Recommends High-Dose Flu Shot for Those 65 and Older

Cindy.Laing,D.O.

Monroe, Ga. (Sept. 20, 2022) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on a new body of research, is recommending high-dose flu shots this year for people 65 and older. People in that age group can receive high-dose flu shots at their primary care provider or by making an appointment at their local Piedmont QuickCare or Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet location.

According to the CDC, observational studies comparing these vaccines suggest they are potentially more effective in preventing hospitalizations for those who become infected with flu. People in this age group, the CDC says, end up representing the majority of flu hospitalizations and deaths during flu season. Flu season hits during the fall and winter months and usually reaches its peak between December and February.

After receiving the vaccination, it takes two weeks for the immune systems of flu vaccine recipients to achieve their maximum protection.

“We want everyone to be able to have their minds at ease and to be able to enjoy family gatherings to their fullest and one way you can do that is by getting your flu shot today,” said Cindy Laing, D.O., a primary care physician at Piedmont Physicians Monroe Family Practice. “By getting your shot now, you will have maximum protection against flu in time for Thanksgiving and the holidays. As primary care physicians, our goal is to take a proactive approach to keeping you healthy and our numerous locations throughout Georgia make it easy to receive care close to home.”

It’s also important to remember that children younger than six months old are at a high risk of serious flu complications, but are too young to get a flu vaccine. Because of this, safeguarding them from flu is especially important. If you live with or care for an infant younger than six months of age, you should get a flu vaccine to help protect him or her from the flu. Also, studies have shown that flu vaccination of the mother during pregnancy can protect the baby after birth from flu infection for the first several months.

The signs and symptoms of flu last for two to five days. Signs of flu include: sudden onset of fever, headaches, muscle aches, dry cough, sore throat, and nasal discharge. Children can also experience gastrointestinal issues (stomach pains, diarrhea), and higher fever.

If you have the flu, there is medicine that you may take within two days to decrease the duration of your signs and symptoms. It is important that if you have the flu, you act quickly.

