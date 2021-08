Three dogs are at Walton County Animal Shelter in Monroe and in need of rescue after their owner passed away. Bill Wise, Assistant Director of Shelter Rescue Operations shared the information on 5-year-old Minnie Penny who is in need of some veterinary treatment, Shrek, who is a senior dog of about 16 years and Smurfette, who also is about 5 years.

Click or tap on this link, www.waltonpets.net for the most current status and pledge totals.

