Thursday is traditional first Light Up the Night in downtown Monroe

The Holiday Season is officially here and the community is invited to downtown Monroe on Thursday, Nov. 2, for Night up the Lights in Downtown!

You can walk the beautiful tree-lit streets of Downtown, enjoy live music, roast marshmallows on the giant fire pit while you shop your favorite stores, and dine in one of the local restaurants. “There is nothing more beautiful than Downtown during the Holidays so come out to soak up every minute and start checking off your Christmas shopping list,” according to Monroe Downtown’s website.

You can pick up your shopping passport for bonus Shop Small Shopping Days at the Visitors Center (227 S Broad Street) for a chance to win up to $200 in Downtown Dollars. Shopping passports can be used 11/2, 11/9, 11/16 (during candlelight shopping) and 11/20-25th. All cards must be turned in by November 25th. Cards completed before can be returned to the visitors center.

Let the 2023 Christmas Holiday Season begin!

