Traffic Alert: Georgia DOT announces SR 316 lane closure today for bridge deck repair

Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces lane closures, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today on State Route 316 in order to complete bridge deck repair. The lane closures will be on SR 316 westbound between SR 8 and Fence Road. One lane will be closed. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays.

Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app