Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours.

“For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has scheduled to open this bridge later this evening to the public. Please continue to use the detours until further notice,” Georgia DOT wrote in a press release.



Information on the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project is available on the Georgia DOT website at https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i85wideningphase2/.

