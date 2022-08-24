Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

press release from georgia department of transportation

08/24/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Government, Traffic 0

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours.
“For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has scheduled to open this bridge later this evening to the public. Please continue to use the detours until further notice,” Georgia DOT wrote in a press release.

Information on the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project is available on the Georgia DOT website at https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i85wideningphase2/.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, seamless, and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia’s economy and is sensitive to both its citizens and its environment. For more information on Georgia DOT, please visit www.dot.ga.gov

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply