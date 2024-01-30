Traffic Pacing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, on University Parkway/State Route 316

Barrow County…

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor G. P. Enterprises will begin traffic pacing this Wednesday, Jan. 31. The pacing will be impacting both lanes of travel eastbound on State Route (SR) 316/University Parkway. up to intersection at SR 11/Monroe Highway. The right and left lanes will be subject to traffic pacing as special operations are taking place during this period. Weather permitting.

The traffic pacing will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 throughout the day – weather permitting.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

