Traffic pattern change at S. Madison Ave/Vine St. in Monroe on Oct. 9

NOTICE: There will be a traffic pattern change at the intersection of South Madison Avenue and Vine Street in the City of Monroe. Effective Monday, October 9, 2023, this intersection will become a FOUR-WAY STOP intersection. The goal of this change is to reduce the rate of accidents that occur at this intersection due to the acute angle and resulting line of sight issues from Vine St.

For further reference, this intersection is just east of S. Broad St. (Highway 11) and adjacent to the Walton County Senior Citizens Center, Walton County Health Department, Walton County Public Works, Walton County Animal Control, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Jail Complex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

