Traffic Shift Rescheduled on US 278/SR 12 from North of I-20 Interchange to Willow Springs Church Road

Walton/Newton County…



Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will implement a new traffic pattern on US 278/State Route 12 from the Interstate 20 westbound ramp intersection extending to Willow Springs Church Road. The shift onto the new alignment has been rescheduled and is expected to occur November 28, 2023 (previously scheduled for November 21). The new traffic pattern is temporary and shifts motorists onto new pavement – one lane in each direction – which allows continued widening from two to four lanes and intersection improvements of the eastbound and westbound I-20 (Exit 101) ramp terminals and at Shire Parkway, south of I-20.

Overnight on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, traffic will be shifted to this temporary alignment in time for the morning drive on November 29, 2023. The new, temporary traffic pattern will be from the I-20 westbound ramp intersection extending to Willow Springs Church Road on US 278/SR 12 near I-20 interchange.



Construction activities are for the US 278 Widening and I-20 Frontage Road projects (P.I. 0018363; 0017219). The Design-Build team started construction in late March 2023, and substantial completion is expected in mid-2024. More information about Georgia DOT’s US 278 Widening and I-20 Frontage Road projects can be found at https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ .

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app

