Traffic shifts begin June 30 on Patrick Mill Road in Barrow County

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures to shift traffic on Patrick Mill Road in Barrow County beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.



Patrick Mill Road from State Route 316 to Matthews School Road. Traffic will shift to the inside lane on each side of the median, while the outside lanes remain closed. The three-way stop at Matthews School Road will remain in place and the rest of the project beyond Matthews School Road will remain closed. The traffic signal at the intersection of Carl Bethlehem Road will be activated. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.



Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.