Troy University announces local Spring/Term graduates

TROY, AL (06/06/2022)– Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
Adia Polk of Loganville, GA
Kenneth Witcher of Loganville, GA
