Two in-person public meetings scheduled to review SR 316 Planning Study findings

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will host two public meetings to present the initial analysis findings of and obtain community feedback on potential transportation improvements for the State Route (SR) 316 Planning Study.

Meeting dates and locations are as follows:

When: Wednesday, April 17 (4:30-6:30 p.m.)

Where: Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Ave., Dacula, GA 30019

Where: Statham Community Center, 336 Jefferson St., Statham, GA 30666

The study, a comprehensive examination of a 40-mile section of SR 316 from Interstate 85 (I-85) in Gwinnett County to SR 10 in Oconee County, aims to reduce crashes, improve mobility and support economic development. The study’s initial analysis showed that approximately 65% of the 40-mile corridor experiences crash rates higher than the statewide average.

All informational materials are available on the study’s website at https://bit.ly/sr316planningstudy

The study began in 2022 and is expected to conclude in the fall of this year. As part of the study, GDOT is completing a comprehensive Origin-Destination (O-D) analysis, examining existing and future traffic growth and land-use data, and conducting stakeholder and public outreach activities.

During this next phase of public engagement, GDOT will put forward its initial analysis findings for community review and feedback. These findings include potential intersection and operational improvements to enhance safety and mobility along SR 316.

“The study team will present a range of potential improvements along SR 316, but gathering feedback from those who live, drive or work along this corridor is a critical component to the transportation decision-making process,” said Jomar Pastorelle, GDOT project manager for the study. “Our goal is not only to share information, but also to obtain the community’s input, which we can potentially incorporate into the study’s proposed final recommendations.”

The two in-person public meetings follow several stakeholder briefings held in March with city, county, and business leaders as well as a cross-section of residents in Gwinnett, Barrow and Oconee counties. These stakeholder and public meetings make up Phase 2 of the study’s outreach activities. Stakeholder and public feedback from Phase 1 was incorporated, to the greatest extent possible, into the study team’s analysis findings.

Separately but concurrently, GDOT is moving forward with a series of reconstruction projects to transform portions of SR 316 in Gwinnett, Barrow, and Oconee counties into more of a free-flow facility. To learn more about these projects, visit Transforming State Route 316 (arcgis.com)

The study is not intended to duplicate the efforts of these projects; rather, the study is examining the corridor through a holistic planning approach to determine possible additional improvement needs, with a particular focus on intermediate and long-range planned projects.

GDOT will not deliver a formal presentation during the upcoming public meetings, but members of the community can learn more about the study by watching a webinar, which will be available in mid- to late April at https://bit.ly/sr316planningstudy.

GDOT created a brief survey, which is accessible at State Route 316 – Survey 2, to gather feedback from the public. Feedback from the anonymous survey will be incorporated, to the greatest extent possible, into the study’s final recommendations.

Community members may also provide feedback through the following channels:

Email questions or comments to sr316project@dot.ga.gov Call (678) 597-9850 (English) and (678) 812-0246 (Spanish) to leave a voicemail Submit written comments to the following address:

Georgia Department of Transportation

Office of Planning, 5th Floor

600 West Peachtree Street NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30308

To learn more about the study, visit https://bit.ly/sr316planningstudy

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation. Visit www.dot.ga.gov.

