Two more horse camps available at Cherokee Stables before the end of the summer of 2021

Cherokee Stables in the Social Circle / Covington area has two upcoming horse camps this month – one July 12 – 15 and another July 26 – 29.

The camps run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. four days of the week and the children will have the opportunity to lean and ride a horse for 45 minutes of of each day. There also is a water slide for the children to play on and games as well as snacks and drinks. The attendees came bring the own lunch.

The cost for the camp is $100 per child for the 4-day week – Monday to Thursday. Cherokee Stables in Covington is just 5 minutes from Social Circle and 10 minutes from Monroe.

To register contact Jill at 678-386-4582. Click or tap on this link for more information on the Facebook page.