UNG confers degrees on local students for spring 2021

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/25/2021)– For the spring 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than 1,100 participated in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies resembled a mix of traditional elements and socially distant protocols.

Jacob Arp of Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Ashley Arthur of Monroe, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Terrell Bone of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Arts -. Cum Laude

Haley Boykin of Loganville, GA, Associate of Science -.

Riana Brooks of Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Skyler Cannon of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science -.

Hannah Chisholm of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Arts -. Summa Cum Laude

Kathryn Corbett of Social Circle, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Summa Cum Laude

Brigid Cross of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Cum Laude

Haley Crowder of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Brianna Dalton of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Jordan Deep of Loganville, GA, Master of Education -.

Shelby French of Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Julia Hardin of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

David Hendricks of Good Hope, GA, Associate of Science -.

Mary Howes of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Summa Cum Laude

Sarah Hunter of Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Andrew Hunter of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Brittany Irizarry of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Magna Cum Laude

Dylan Jackson of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Megan John of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Madison Lent of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Kelly Marin of Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Madison Massey of Monroe, GA, Doctor of Physical Therapy -.

Olivia McDade of Good Hope, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Tyler McKelvey of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Business Administration -.

Michael McMunn of Monroe, GA, Doctor of Nursing Practice -.

Amanda Medley of Loganville, GA, Associate of Science -.

Blake Milner of Monroe, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Allison Naidoo of Good Hope, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Elaine Orange of Loganville, GA, Master of Education -.

Emma Parson of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science -.

Megan Robichaux of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Cum Laude

Jason Rockmore of Monroe, GA, Associate of Arts -. With Distinction

Payton Shelnutt of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Arts -.

William Robert Sipsy of Loganville, GA, Master of Science -.

Makayla Skinner of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Cum Laude

Dawson Spaugh of Monroe, GA, Associate of Arts -.

John Steele of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Johanna Stokes of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Arts -. Magna Cum Laude

Katia Thao of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science -.

Kristina Thompson of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Arts -. Cum Laude

Madison Thorne of Loganville, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

Alexander Weathers of Loganville, GA, Associate of Arts -.

Ragan Weese of Monroe, GA, Associate of Science -. With Distinction

Hannah Yancey of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -. Magna Cum Laude

Jared Yarbrough of Monroe, GA, Bachelor of Science -.

